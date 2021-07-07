UrduPoint.com
Students Extol Ehsaas Scholarship Programme

Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Students of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), who are beneficiaries of Ehsaas Scholarship Programme phase-II, termed it a commendable step to meet their educational expenses.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Tooba, a BS Islamiyat third semester student said that her family was financially hard pressed which was hindering in continuation of education.

"Thanks to Ehsaas Scholarship Scheme for undergraduate students which made it possible for me to keep studying. I appreciate PM Imran Khan and Dr Sania Nishtar for helping needy students," she stated.

Another student Sawera Akram informed that her father is a teacher with little income, adding that the scholarship has removed economic constraints for her studies.

She noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken a great step for students and added that she was in high praise of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team for launching such scheme.

Meanwhile, BZU Director Scholarship Dr Muhammad Uzair informed that the stipend was offered to undergraduate students who got admission on merit and take morning classes.

He informed that in second phase, BZU got 470 scholarships of it 252 for female and rest for male students, adding that 25 per cent admitted students received the stipend.

Dr Uzair said the government had supported beneficiaries so that they could educate themselves and serve the country.

An educated mother helps in establishing a learned society, he concluded.

