Open Menu

Students, Faculty Members Of Cadet College Mastung Visit Parliament House

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Students, faculty members of cadet college Mastung visit parliament house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A 21-member delegation of students and faculty from Cadet College Mastung visited Parliament House on Monday.

The delegation was welcomed by senior officials of the Upper House.

During their visit, the delegation toured the Senate Museum and watched a documentary on the history of the Senate, said a news release.

The students and faculty showed keen interest in the statues of prominent political figures and historical photographs displayed in the museum.

The delegation also toured the Senate Hall, where they were briefed by officials on the functioning of the Upper House, the legislative process, and the importance of the Senate's various functions.

Related Topics

Senate Parliament Visit Mastung From

Recent Stories

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

7 minutes ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

17 minutes ago
 Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

45 minutes ago
 SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdic ..

SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict

51 minutes ago
 PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional ..

PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

1 day ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

2 days ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

2 days ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan