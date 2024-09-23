Students, Faculty Members Of Cadet College Mastung Visit Parliament House
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A 21-member delegation of students and faculty from Cadet College Mastung visited Parliament House on Monday.
The delegation was welcomed by senior officials of the Upper House.
During their visit, the delegation toured the Senate Museum and watched a documentary on the history of the Senate, said a news release.
The students and faculty showed keen interest in the statues of prominent political figures and historical photographs displayed in the museum.
The delegation also toured the Senate Hall, where they were briefed by officials on the functioning of the Upper House, the legislative process, and the importance of the Senate's various functions.
