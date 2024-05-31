Open Menu

Students, Faculty Of AJK University Show Solidarity With Pakistan Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Students, faculty of AJK university show solidarity with Pakistan Army

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A large number of students and teachers from Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), university took part in a rally to express their support and solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The participants paid tribute to the brave soldiers and officers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty since the establishment of Pakistan, ptv reported on Friday.

The rally was marked by passionate speeches and slogans, with participants chanting "Pakistan Army zindabad"

and "Shuhada-e-watan zindabad" (Long live Pakistan Army and Long live the Martyrs of the Homeland).

The students and faculty members praised the Pakistan Army's unwavering dedication to protecting the country's borders and its people.

The participants also acknowledged the immense sacrifices made by the armed forces, saying that those who have laid down their lives for the nation are true heroes.

