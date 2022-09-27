Students failing four subjects to reappear in 2023 ninth class exam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The education boards on Tuesday notified that students, who have failed four or more than four subjects in the ninth class exam, would be considered failed and allowed to reappear in all the papers in annual exam 2023.

The students who failed two or three subjects in annual exam 2022 can reappear in October 2022 second annual exam for improvement, admissions for which have been started.

A notification shared said successful students of the annual exam 2022 from the ninth class could appear in marks improvement exam in one or more than one subject.

The notification also said that students failing the ninth class exam would not be allowed in schools, however it would be the discretion of principal to allow such students on provisional basis.