Students fall ill after consuming deworming tablets

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Feb, 2023 ):Dozens of students in various educational institutions in Mirpur and Kotli districts on Wednesday fell ill after consuming deworming tablets given under a two-day drive.

The drive was launched exclusively to give deworming tablets to students of the private and public sector schools in the district, said an official spokesman of the AJK State Health Department.

"The AJK State Health Department is actively engaged in removing the complications caused by the deworming drive in the educational institutions after the reports of alleged side effects of the said medication among the users in the schools", the spokesman told APP.

He asserted that the deworming medicine being fed to the school students during the drive was totally safe. He said students fell sick soon after consuming the medicine in Govt. Boys High School Dhangri Baala in Chakswari town of Islamgarh Tehsil and now their condition was stable.

Additional Principal Medical Officer, Rural Health Center Chaksawari, Dr.

Zahoor Ahmed said that seven students of 5 to 10 classes were referred to Mirpur division Headquarters Teaching Hospital following their critical conditions on Wednesday. The students fell ill with abdominal pain and headache soon after consuming deworming medicine.

Earlier Islamgarh Sub Division administration team comprising Assistant Commissioner Hassam Sajid and Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry immediately rushed to the affected schools including at Chaksawari and supervised the shifting of the ill students to the hospital.

Islamgarh sub division Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry told APP that a detailed inquiry into the tragic incident has been started.

Likewise, in Khuiratta sub-division of Kotli district several students of Saffa school fell ill soon after consuming the deworming tablets during the campaign. They were shifted immediately to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Khuiratta where their condition is stated to be out of danger.