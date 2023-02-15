UrduPoint.com

Students Fall Ill After Consuming Deworming Tablets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Students fall ill after consuming deworming tablets

Dozens of students in various educational institutions in Mirpur and Kotli districts on Wednesday fell ill after consuming deworming tablets given under a two-day drive

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Feb, 2023 ):Dozens of students in various educational institutions in Mirpur and Kotli districts on Wednesday fell ill after consuming deworming tablets given under a two-day drive.

The drive was launched exclusively to give deworming tablets to students of the private and public sector schools in the district, said an official spokesman of the AJK State Health Department.

"The AJK State Health Department is actively engaged in removing the complications caused by the deworming drive in the educational institutions after the reports of alleged side effects of the said medication among the users in the schools", the spokesman told APP.

He asserted that the deworming medicine being fed to the school students during the drive was totally safe. He said students fell sick soon after consuming the medicine in Govt. Boys High School Dhangri Baala in Chakswari town of Islamgarh Tehsil and now their condition was stable.

Additional Principal Medical Officer, Rural Health Center Chaksawari, Dr.

Zahoor Ahmed said that seven students of 5 to 10 classes were referred to Mirpur division Headquarters Teaching Hospital following their critical conditions on Wednesday. The students fell ill with abdominal pain and headache soon after consuming deworming medicine.

Earlier Islamgarh Sub Division administration team comprising Assistant Commissioner Hassam Sajid and Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry immediately rushed to the affected schools including at Chaksawari and supervised the shifting of the ill students to the hospital.

Islamgarh sub division Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry told APP that a detailed inquiry into the tragic incident has been started.

Likewise, in Khuiratta sub-division of Kotli district several students of Saffa school fell ill soon after consuming the deworming tablets during the campaign. They were shifted immediately to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Khuiratta where their condition is stated to be out of danger.

Related Topics

Mirpur Kotli Khuiratta Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Women in Government Forum hosts panel discussion o ..

Women in Government Forum hosts panel discussion on ‘Powering the Future by He ..

6 minutes ago
 Ethiopian envoy inaugurates Pak Pharma & Healthcar ..

Ethiopian envoy inaugurates Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan for nurturing ties with African countries ..

Pakistan for nurturing ties with African countries under "Engage Africa" policy: ..

3 minutes ago
 Pak-Russia IGC deals to help significant reduction ..

Pak-Russia IGC deals to help significant reduction in oil, gas prices: Ayaz Sadi ..

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi aboli ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi abolishes burial charges for indige ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt decision to increase taxes on cigarettes wide ..

Govt decision to increase taxes on cigarettes widely hailed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.