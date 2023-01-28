Students from 30 schools to assist in maintaining cleanliness, greenery in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Students from 30 different schools will assist Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) to mark a month-long cleanliness campaign under 'Clean and Green' Multan.

According to official sources, the special campaign will commence from the 1st of February.

The students will help the MWMC workers in maintaining cleanliness at different parks, near their schools.

The cleanliness will be maintained jointly by MWMC, education Department and Forest Department.

The Forest department is also providing plants.

Commissioner Multan and Deputy Commissioner will also plant trees in parks and some other places. In this regard, the MWMC and other departments finalized the arrangements.