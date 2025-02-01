Students from AJK, Pakistan reiterate support for Kashmiris ahead of 'Solidarity Day'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Ahead of February 5, Kashmir Solidarity Day, students from Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan reiterated their support for their Kashmiri brethren in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOK), urging the international community to raise their voice for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

A report aired by ptv news revealed that Pakistani and AJK youth are actively utilizing social media platforms to raise their voices in solidarity with Kashmiris, ahead of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, thereby amplifying the call for justice and self-determination in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Trade leader Ibrar Ahmad Bhutt recently with this channel emphasized the importance of solidarity with Kashmiris, noting that youth are increasingly aware of the Kashmir issue.

Ibrar Bhutt emphasized the need for Muslim countries to unite and become the voice of Kashmiris, a sentiment shared by many.

Another Migrant Kashmiri youngster in AJK Amir Khattak also reaffirmed his unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, stating that they stand "shoulder to shoulder" with them.

This day serves as a testament to Pakistan's wholehearted support for the Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination, he added.

"We stand in solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are fighting for their right to self-determination," said a female student from AJK University.

"As students of AJK, it is our moral obligation to raise our voices for the oppressed Kashmiris," said a student from Mirpur.

"We will continue to support the Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom until they achieve their goal," said a student from Kotli.

"Kashmir Solidarity Day is a reminder that we will never forget the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters," said Usman Tahir, a student from Muzaffarabad.