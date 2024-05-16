Students from Bahria law school, university Islamabad witness NA proceedings

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A group of teachers and students from Bahria law school and university Islamabad on Thursday witnessed the proceedings of the National Assembly.

Deputy Speaker of National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah announced their presence in the guests' gallery, and parliamentarians welcomed them by applauding and thumping the desks.