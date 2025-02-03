Students From City School Warsak Campus Visit PPC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Chief Executive Officer of Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PPC), Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas on Monday welcomed educational visits by school and college students to the center.
He emphasized that his institution fully supports such initiatives to instill a sense of empathy and service for humanity among children from an early age. He also highlighted the importance of raising awareness among students about the significant role of persons with disabilities in society.
Meanwhile, young students from The City School Warsak Campus, accompanied by their teachers Ms. Ayesha and Ms. Samia Jamal, visited the Paraplegic Center for an educational tour.
During their visit, they interacted with children undergoing treatment at the Clubfoot Home, Patriotic Rehab Autism Department, and General Wards.
The students engaged in various activities with the children, such as playing games on the center’s lawn, creating and decorating drawings at Clubfoot Home, and exchanging chocolates and candies as gifts.
Additionally, the children shared stories and dreams with one another, which particularly captivated the children at Clubfoot Home, bringing smiles to their faces. Later, all the students enjoyed lunch together at the center’s cafeteria.
On this occasion, Fajr, the young daughter of Muhammad Rafiq, Chief of Umar Pharmacy, and a student at the school, donated essential vitamins and medicines to the center’s pharmacist, Dr. Iftikhar.
Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas reiterated that such visits help foster a culture of care and inclusivity while spreading awareness about the needs and contributions of individuals with disabilities.
Recent Stories
National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..
FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI
Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..
PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points
Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..
Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%
Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens registration
Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China's Harbin
Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025
Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow
Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system
TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man kills wife1 minute ago
-
CIS's journey of transformation leads to Pakistan's digital future1 minute ago
-
MYL announces Kashmir solidarity bike rallies on Feb 41 minute ago
-
DC inaugurates anti-polio drive by administrating vaccines to children1 minute ago
-
11 drug traffickers held1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Larkana launches Polio Eradication Campaign1 minute ago
-
Students from City School Warsak Campus visit PPC1 minute ago
-
Polio drive starts in Sialkot11 minutes ago
-
New general bus stand established at South Waziristan, Lower11 minutes ago
-
Action taken against encroachments at Paharpur Tehsil31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Literature Festival – Sukkur Chapter to be held on Feb 25-2631 minutes ago
-
Polio Campaign officially launched in Sukkur31 minutes ago