Students from City School Warsak Campus visit PPC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Chief Executive Officer of Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PPC), Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas on Monday welcomed educational visits by school and college students to the center.

He emphasized that his institution fully supports such initiatives to instill a sense of empathy and service for humanity among children from an early age. He also highlighted the importance of raising awareness among students about the significant role of persons with disabilities in society.

Meanwhile, young students from The City School Warsak Campus, accompanied by their teachers Ms. Ayesha and Ms. Samia Jamal, visited the Paraplegic Center for an educational tour.

During their visit, they interacted with children undergoing treatment at the Clubfoot Home, Patriotic Rehab Autism Department, and General Wards.

The students engaged in various activities with the children, such as playing games on the center’s lawn, creating and decorating drawings at Clubfoot Home, and exchanging chocolates and candies as gifts.

Additionally, the children shared stories and dreams with one another, which particularly captivated the children at Clubfoot Home, bringing smiles to their faces. Later, all the students enjoyed lunch together at the center’s cafeteria.

On this occasion, Fajr, the young daughter of Muhammad Rafiq, Chief of Umar Pharmacy, and a student at the school, donated essential vitamins and medicines to the center’s pharmacist, Dr. Iftikhar.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas reiterated that such visits help foster a culture of care and inclusivity while spreading awareness about the needs and contributions of individuals with disabilities.