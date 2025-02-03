Open Menu

Students From City School Warsak Campus Visit PPC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Students from City School Warsak Campus visit PPC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Chief Executive Officer of Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PPC), Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas on Monday welcomed educational visits by school and college students to the center.

He emphasized that his institution fully supports such initiatives to instill a sense of empathy and service for humanity among children from an early age. He also highlighted the importance of raising awareness among students about the significant role of persons with disabilities in society.

Meanwhile, young students from The City School Warsak Campus, accompanied by their teachers Ms. Ayesha and Ms. Samia Jamal, visited the Paraplegic Center for an educational tour.

During their visit, they interacted with children undergoing treatment at the Clubfoot Home, Patriotic Rehab Autism Department, and General Wards.

The students engaged in various activities with the children, such as playing games on the center’s lawn, creating and decorating drawings at Clubfoot Home, and exchanging chocolates and candies as gifts.

Additionally, the children shared stories and dreams with one another, which particularly captivated the children at Clubfoot Home, bringing smiles to their faces. Later, all the students enjoyed lunch together at the center’s cafeteria.

On this occasion, Fajr, the young daughter of Muhammad Rafiq, Chief of Umar Pharmacy, and a student at the school, donated essential vitamins and medicines to the center’s pharmacist, Dr. Iftikhar.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas reiterated that such visits help foster a culture of care and inclusivity while spreading awareness about the needs and contributions of individuals with disabilities.

Recent Stories

National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres ..

National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..

16 minutes ago
 FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES K ..

FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI

1 hour ago
 vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..

1 hour ago
 PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index wi ..

PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points

1 hour ago
 Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes autho ..

Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens regist ..

Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens registration

2 hours ago
 Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China' ..

Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China's Harbin

2 hours ago
 Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

2 hours ago
 Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow

Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Japan launches satellite to have own positioning s ..

Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system

5 hours ago
 TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build fir ..

TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan