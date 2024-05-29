Students from Nankana Sahib visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A delegation of students from the Friends, volunteers in Police Programme of Nankana Sahib, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), for a study tour.

According to details, the delegation consisted of 50 students from various universities. Shift Commander DSP briefed the delegation about the workings of the "Virtual Women Police Station.

"

Students were informed about the 15 Emergency Call Centre, the 15 Panic Button, and the Women's Safety App's live chat feature.

Briefing the delegation, it was explained that issues faced by women, including harassment, are being resolved on a priority basis. Modern technology is being utilised to ensure the safety of women in the Safe City. The delegation members stated that the steps taken by Safe City for the protection of women are commendable. It is encouraging to see a large number of women seeking help from the Virtual Women Police Station.