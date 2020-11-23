UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students From Quetta Call On DC Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:11 PM

Students from Quetta call on DC Lahore

A group of students from Quetta called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik at Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :A group of students from Quetta called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik at Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan here on Monday.

According to DC Lahore spokesperson, during the meeting, students of universities belonging to Quetta informed about their problems and discussed about culture, arts and sports activities.

During the meeting, the need of Youth Council was also discussed for better relations and liaison with the district administration Talking on the occasion, DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik said that problems of Balochistan students would be resolved on priority basis.

He said that relief would be provided to the students of Balochistan to go ahead in the field of education.

The students of Balochistan thanked DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik for listening to their problems.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Balochistan Quetta Sports Education Malik Riaz From

Recent Stories

Latest oil discoveries in Abu Dhabi will drive eco ..

15 seconds ago

Cebu PacificÂ further enhances self-service option ..

17 minutes ago

Govt ban on institutional investment in NSS lauded ..

21 minutes ago

PCB Blasters vs PCB Challengers match washed out

24 minutes ago

Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal hints at inspector-less ..

53 seconds ago

Seven dead after drinking hand sanitiser in Russia ..

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.