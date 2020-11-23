Students from Quetta call on DC Lahore

A group of students from Quetta called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik at Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :A group of students from Quetta called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik at Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan here on Monday.

According to DC Lahore spokesperson, during the meeting, students of universities belonging to Quetta informed about their problems and discussed about culture, arts and sports activities.

During the meeting, the need of Youth Council was also discussed for better relations and liaison with the district administration Talking on the occasion, DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik said that problems of Balochistan students would be resolved on priority basis.

He said that relief would be provided to the students of Balochistan to go ahead in the field of education.

The students of Balochistan thanked DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik for listening to their problems.