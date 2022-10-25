A group of students from Tokyo University of Foreign Studies along with faculty Professors of Urdu Department visited the Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :A group of students from Tokyo University of Foreign Studies along with faculty Professors of urdu Department visited the Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday.

An interaction focusing on Urdu language and culture was held, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo said.

The students were encouraged to study Urdu language and understand Pakistan through their own individual experiences and learning, it added.