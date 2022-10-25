UrduPoint.com

Students From Tokyo University's Urdu Department Visit Pakistan Embassy

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 08:47 PM

A group of students from Tokyo University of Foreign Studies along with faculty Professors of Urdu Department visited the Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday

An interaction focusing on Urdu language and culture was held, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo said.

The students were encouraged to study Urdu language and understand Pakistan through their own individual experiences and learning, it added.

