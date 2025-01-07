Open Menu

Students From Wazirabad School, Tank Visits DPO Office

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Students from Wazirabad locality visited the District Police Officer’s(DPO) Office during a study tour here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesperson, the young students who belonged to an educational institution, Wazirabad Tank visited with their Vice Principal, Rizwan Raja.

The purpose of the visit was to familiarize the children with the work of the police and their important role.

The students toured various departments of the police office and learnt to understand how the police assist people and maintain peace in the city.

During the visit, DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan and SP Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan met with the children and explained in a friendly manner how the police ensure their safety.

The children showed great interest in the different departments and asked several questions, to which the DPO Tank responded with love and patience.

At the end of the visit, the police presented gifts to the small children, bringing smiles to their faces.

