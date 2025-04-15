Open Menu

Students Get Lecture On Importance Of Vote, Identity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 04:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started a campaign to sensitize the youth

on importance of vote and identity documents in Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh districts.

Delivering a speech at government postgraduate college in Kot Addu, district election commissioner (DEC) Allah Bakhsh Malghani told a gathering of students that awareness on importance and power of vote was the need of the hour and advised them to get prepared identity cards of their family members on time and ensure their enrolment in the voters list.

He said the government was facilitating public on preparation of their computerised national identity cards (CNICs). However, still a number of people were without CNICs owing to lack of awareness.

He urged younger generation to be smart and act rightly adding that bringing youth to the national mainstream was mandatory to speed up the national development process.

He promised that the ECP would extend all possible assistance to the youth in this respect.

