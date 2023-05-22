UrduPoint.com

Students Get Sports Kits In ICT Schools

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training Monday distributed sports kits among students of Islamabad schools to actively engage them in physical activities.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Education Zeb Jaffar distributed the kits in Islamabad Model school (IMS) 1-5 F6/3, IMSG 6-10 F6/1, IMSB 6-10 G7/2, and IMS (1-5) G7/3-1, working under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Speaking on the occasion, she hinted at distributing 30 sports kits in various schools during the ongoing month.

She said number of kits would be expanded to remaining institutes in the next financial year.

She said the initiative underscores the significance of sports and physical education in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among students.

