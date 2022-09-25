UrduPoint.com

Students Held Cleanliness, Tree-plantation Drive At Shimla Hill

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Students held cleanliness, tree-plantation drive at Shimla Hill

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration and students of Cadet College Hasan Abdal organized an awareness drive regarding cleanliness and plantation on Shimla Hill with the support of TMA Abbottabad, and forest and agriculture departments of KP.

The drive was held on Sunday under the Nikhra Abbottabad campaign, launched under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem.

It aimed at creating awareness among the citizens about the importance of cleanliness and the improvement of the environment.

Saleem welcomed the students of the cadet college and emphasized the briefed them about the importance of tree plantation for lessening the drastic effects of climate change, to prevents, and to improve overall environment.

During the campaign, the students cleaned Shimla Hill Park and planted more than a hundred saplings.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Agriculture Hasan Abdal Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

12 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

20 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

20 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

20 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.