Students held cleanliness, tree-plantation drive at Shimla Hill

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration and students of Cadet College Hasan Abdal organized an awareness drive regarding cleanliness and plantation on Shimla Hill with the support of TMA Abbottabad, and forest and agriculture departments of KP.

The drive was held on Sunday under the Nikhra Abbottabad campaign, launched under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem.

It aimed at creating awareness among the citizens about the importance of cleanliness and the improvement of the environment.

Saleem welcomed the students of the cadet college and emphasized the briefed them about the importance of tree plantation for lessening the drastic effects of climate change, to prevents, and to improve overall environment.

During the campaign, the students cleaned Shimla Hill Park and planted more than a hundred saplings.