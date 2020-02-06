Students holds drama on Kashmir issue held at Government College Women University Sialkot

The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on Thursday staged a drama over the Kashmir issue

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on Thursday staged a drama over the Kashmir issue.

Addressing the event, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Dr Rukhsana Kusar said freedom was a right of every man and the international community should help Kashmiris in their freedom movement.

Later, students also held a walk to express solidarity with people of the occupied Kashmir.