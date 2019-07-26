UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students Injured By Indian Forces' Raid On Central University Of Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 10:40 AM

Students Injured by Indian forces' raid on Central University of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Dozens of students were fundamentally harmed during a raid by Indian troops on the boys' hostel of the Central University of Kashmir in Ganderbal, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

As the students and scholars questioned to the unjustified raid, the troops went crazy and started beating them with their guns. Two grievously injured students were shifted to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar for treatment. The ruthless activity of the Indian troops forced the students to raise anti-India and pro-freedom slogans, Kashmir media service reported.

In the mean time, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the acquittal of four illegally detained Kashmiris after 23 years gave an idea of the biased mindset of Indian judiciary against the people of Kashmir.

While commenting on the release of Mirza Nisar, Muhammad Ali Killay, Latif Ahmed Waza and Asadullah Goni from New Delhi's Tihar jail, yesterday, he said after incriminating them in false cases, the Indian judicial system made them spend twenty-three years of their lives in jail.

The APHC leader demanded unconditional release of all political prisonersof Kashmir languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

Related Topics

India Injured Jail Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Muhammad Ali Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

18 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 26, 2019 in Pakistan

28 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences on death of Tunisian ..

11 hours ago

Nine young ladies from Sharjah to climb Africa’s ..

11 hours ago

NEOM project&#039;s phase 2 strategy to be announc ..

11 hours ago

UAE offers 124 tonnes of food aid to Dhala Governo ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.