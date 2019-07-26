Students Injured by Indian forces' raid on Central University of Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Dozens of students were fundamentally harmed during a raid by Indian troops on the boys' hostel of the Central University of Kashmir in Ganderbal, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

As the students and scholars questioned to the unjustified raid, the troops went crazy and started beating them with their guns. Two grievously injured students were shifted to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar for treatment. The ruthless activity of the Indian troops forced the students to raise anti-India and pro-freedom slogans, Kashmir media service reported.

In the mean time, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the acquittal of four illegally detained Kashmiris after 23 years gave an idea of the biased mindset of Indian judiciary against the people of Kashmir.

While commenting on the release of Mirza Nisar, Muhammad Ali Killay, Latif Ahmed Waza and Asadullah Goni from New Delhi's Tihar jail, yesterday, he said after incriminating them in false cases, the Indian judicial system made them spend twenty-three years of their lives in jail.

The APHC leader demanded unconditional release of all political prisonersof Kashmir languishing in different jails of India and the territory.