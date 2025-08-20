Open Menu

Students Join ‘Friends Of Police’ Program At Rawalpindi Traffic Headquarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:37 PM

Students Join ‘Friends of Police’ Program at Rawalpindi Traffic Headquarters

As part of the Punjab Police’s community policing drive, students from various universities and colleges visited the City Traffic Police Headquarters in Rawalpindi under the “Friends of Police” initiative

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) As part of the Punjab Police’s community policing drive, students from various universities and colleges visited the City Traffic Police Headquarters in Rawalpindi under the “Friends of Police” initiative.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam, addressing the students, said they were now ambassadors of the City Traffic Police. He urged them not only to follow traffic laws themselves but also to encourage their families and peers to act as responsible citizens.

During the visit, the City Traffic Police education Wing briefed participants on the modern licensing system, online learner’s platform, and other digital facilities introduced under the directives of the Inspector General of Punjab Police and the DIG Traffic. The students also attended a presentation on road safety programs and key initiatives of the City Traffic Police.

The delegation toured different branches of the Traffic Headquarters to observe their day-to-day operations.

They also participated in live transmissions of FM 88.6, where they shared their views on traffic safety and the program.

Students praised the monitoring systems, licensing services, and office procedures, while also suggesting areas for improvement. In their concluding remarks, they lauded the efforts of Punjab Police leadership, terming the “Friends of Police” program a constructive initiative to enhance public–police engagement and bridge communication gaps.

According to the spokesperson, the City Traffic Police Rawalpindi will continue such activities to strengthen community participation in promoting road safety and discipline.

Recent Stories

UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

11 minutes ago
 Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug ..

Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug peddlers

14 minutes ago
 Following President's directives, UAE conducts urg ..

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..

26 minutes ago
 Using internal, external resources to help address ..

Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: ..

14 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses grief over de ..

14 minutes ago
 Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; ur ..

Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; urban flooding alert issued

14 minutes ago
1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide ..

1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive ..

14 minutes ago
 Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered

Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered

8 minutes ago
 Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian D ..

Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass

21 minutes ago
 LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate ..

LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR

21 minutes ago
 ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover ..

ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 millio ..

21 minutes ago
 SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to ..

SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan