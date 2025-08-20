Students Join ‘Friends Of Police’ Program At Rawalpindi Traffic Headquarters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:37 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) As part of the Punjab Police’s community policing drive, students from various universities and colleges visited the City Traffic Police Headquarters in Rawalpindi under the “Friends of Police” initiative.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam, addressing the students, said they were now ambassadors of the City Traffic Police. He urged them not only to follow traffic laws themselves but also to encourage their families and peers to act as responsible citizens.
During the visit, the City Traffic Police education Wing briefed participants on the modern licensing system, online learner’s platform, and other digital facilities introduced under the directives of the Inspector General of Punjab Police and the DIG Traffic. The students also attended a presentation on road safety programs and key initiatives of the City Traffic Police.
The delegation toured different branches of the Traffic Headquarters to observe their day-to-day operations.
They also participated in live transmissions of FM 88.6, where they shared their views on traffic safety and the program.
Students praised the monitoring systems, licensing services, and office procedures, while also suggesting areas for improvement. In their concluding remarks, they lauded the efforts of Punjab Police leadership, terming the “Friends of Police” program a constructive initiative to enhance public–police engagement and bridge communication gaps.
According to the spokesperson, the City Traffic Police Rawalpindi will continue such activities to strengthen community participation in promoting road safety and discipline.
