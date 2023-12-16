Open Menu

Students Join Hands With ANF In War Against Drug Abuse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Students join hands with ANF in war against drug abuse

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) To create awareness among the general public against drug abuse, Regional Directorate Commander Anti Narcotics Force Sindh Brigadier Umar Farooq and Joint Director ANF Sindh Colonel Shakir participated in an anti-drug awareness walk organized by the Graceful Grammar Higher Secondary School on Saturday.

To promote the culture of healthy activities, students of the school participated in various games and exercises. The participants were unanimous in their call against drug abuse and urged all stakeholders to play their role in the fight against drug abuse.

At the conclusion of the event, Brigadier Umar Farooq appreciated the efforts of participants and urged all stakeholders of the society to play their role in the fight against drug abuse. Later, he distributed prizes among the students and was presented with a memento by the organizers.

