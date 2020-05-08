Students jubilant over cancellation of boards exams, promotion to next classes

Students joy knew no bound over the government's announcement of cancellation of examinations of SSC and HSSC under all boards due to COVID-19 situation in the country

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood declared to promote students of 9th, 10th, Ist year to next classes keeping in view their previous year's results with consensus of all provinces in a televised briefing after National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting.

Musfira Khan, a student of 9th class talking to APP on Friday said that after appearing in two papers under BISE, she was uncertain about remaining exams due to lockdown across the country followed by virus outbreak.

She said that social media has also added to their worries by sharing rumours about board exams adding that she was over joyed by listening to the decision of the government the other day.

"I am as light as a feather now because government had taken a wise decision regarding our education. I'm quite happy because uncertainty has come to an end about boards exams," she said.

She stated that her 8th grades results were tremendous adding that she would get marvelous marks in 9th results as decided by the government.

Shahzar Riaz, an F.Sc student said that he was much delighted that government had taken a final decision now.

"Uncertainty was prevailing in the country regarding our examination. We were not studying because of unclear situation. Now, government has won our hearts by announcing to promote us on basis of previous results, " he explained.

"I was pushed and pulled between studying or not to as number of rumours were circulating on social media about boards exams. Cancellation of exams and extension of vacations by July 15 is a double treat for us," said Anashra Arif, a second year student.

She stated that government had resolved a big issue in connection with education which was haunting us as a nightmare.

Students are relaxed and comfortable now with the decision, she noted.