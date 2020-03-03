UrduPoint.com
Students Laud Prime Minister For Awarding Scholarships Under Ehsaas Undergraduate Programme

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:01 PM

Students on Tuesday thanked to Prime Minister Imran Khan for awarding scholarships under Ehsaas Undergraduate Programme for youth of down trodden segment of the society with an aim to promote education in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Students on Tuesday thanked to Prime Minister Imran Khan for awarding scholarships under Ehsaas Undergraduate Programme for youth of down trodden segment of the society with an aim to promote education in the country.

It was one of the best and excellent programme as 50,000 scholarships would be given among deserving male and female students of 119 public sectors universities in all disciplines across the country, Pakistan Television (ptv) reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was continuously taking concrete and gigantic steps for the welfare of youth belonged to deprive segment of the society.

Muqadis Kashaf a student of BSCS of Quaid-e-Azam University lauded the prime minister's initiative to provide scholarship among poor students.

She was very happy on securing scholarship under this programme as her dream of getting higher education came true, she added.

Akash a student of Master of Arts in English Linguistic from National University of Modern Languages (NUML) said he belonged to a poor family of Tharparkar and this was a golden opportunity for him to obtain scholarship.

