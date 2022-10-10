Students' learning affected in KP following teachers' boycott of classes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Following police shelling and tear gas on protesting teachers, the learning process of students in public sector schools were adversely affected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where teachers have boycotted classes for the third consecutive day.

Over 26,000 primary school teachers were protesting against changes in service structures and for up-gradation in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The deadlock between KP Government and All Primary Schools Teachers Association had adversely affected students' learning process in the province and many schools were closed down.

On Friday, police baton charged and used tear gas besides aerial firing against thousands of primary school teachers who staged sit-in in front of provincial assembly's building in favour of their demands.

The civil society including politicians and teachers community deplored the use of force against peaceful teachers and demanded inquiry of the incident.