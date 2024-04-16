Students Lose Consciousness In Karachi School Due To Generator Fumes
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Students at a private school in Karachi were rendered unconscious after being exposed to fumes emanating from a generator on Tuesday.
According to police, around 22 children lost consciousness as a result of the fumes permeating the educational premises.
Rescue and emergency service swiftly responded the situation and give medical assistance to students, a private news channel reported.
