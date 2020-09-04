Students lucky to avail maximum opportunities of their interest: Principal MUET Khairpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Principal Shaheed Zuilfqar Ali Bhutto (SZAB) campus of the Mehran Engineering University of Technology (MUET) Khairpur, Dr Aslam Uqaili has said that the new generation was lucky for having access to flood of knowledge both in shape of hard and soft copies and they must avail the opportunities not only in their own interests but also with the spirit to serve the country and the nation.

Addressing through video conference with a group of talented students of various technologies of the SZAB campus on Friday, he said that it was because of this very institution, the Principal said, this region, from where we all belong has produced men of great caliber in all fields of life who have earned fame both for themselves and the country and their services for humanity and the country would always be remembered with great pride.

"Whenever, I get a chance, I always gift you books", he added.

Highlighting the importance of education, Uqaili said, the quality life of the developed nations what we witness today was because of the focus they have been putting towards promotion of education.

Though, he added, we as a nation could not contribute the magnitude of required resources towards this vital sector of life in the past, yet no effort was being spared now to ensure availability of better educational opportunities to the coming generations.