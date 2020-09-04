UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students Lucky To Avail Maximum Opportunities Of Their Interest: Principal MUET Khairpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:24 PM

Students lucky to avail maximum opportunities of their interest: Principal MUET Khairpur

Principal Shaheed Zuilfqar Ali Bhutto (SZAB) campus of the Mehran Engineering University of Technology (MUET) Khairpur, Dr Aslam Uqaili has said that the new generation was lucky for having access to flood of knowledge both in shape of hard and soft copies and they must avail the opportunities not only in their own interests but also with the spirit to serve the country and the nation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Principal Shaheed Zuilfqar Ali Bhutto (SZAB) campus of the Mehran Engineering University of Technology (MUET) Khairpur, Dr Aslam Uqaili has said that the new generation was lucky for having access to flood of knowledge both in shape of hard and soft copies and they must avail the opportunities not only in their own interests but also with the spirit to serve the country and the nation.

Addressing through video conference with a group of talented students of various technologies of the SZAB campus on Friday, he said that it was because of this very institution, the Principal said, this region, from where we all belong has produced men of great caliber in all fields of life who have earned fame both for themselves and the country and their services for humanity and the country would always be remembered with great pride.

"Whenever, I get a chance, I always gift you books", he added.

Highlighting the importance of education, Uqaili said, the quality life of the developed nations what we witness today was because of the focus they have been putting towards promotion of education.

Though, he added, we as a nation could not contribute the magnitude of required resources towards this vital sector of life in the past, yet no effort was being spared now to ensure availability of better educational opportunities to the coming generations.

Related Topics

Technology Martyrs Shaheed Education Flood Khairpur All From

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

11 minutes ago

PCB accepts Iqbal Qasim’s resignation

48 minutes ago

Govt sets record of borrowing Rs11.3 trillion in t ..

56 minutes ago

Sanchez wanted Man Utd exit after first training s ..

2 minutes ago

Ten soldiers killed in central Mali ambush: securi ..

2 minutes ago

PMEX commodity index closes at 4,980 points

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.