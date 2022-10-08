UrduPoint.com

Students Meet Governor, Donate Rs 3mln To PM's Relief Fund

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2022 | 07:02 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Students of a private school called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and presented a cheque of Rs 3 million for Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund, at the Governor's House, here on Saturday.

The student delegation from Social Welfare Society School Mughalpura was led by Principal Mrs. Tahsin. President Social Welfare Society Mughalpura Major General (retd) Muhammad Saleem Khan also made a donation of one million rupees on the occasion.

Governor Balighur Rehman said students had set a wonderful example by collecting flood relief funds for their fellow countrymen in this hour of need, adding that the flood victims are going through a very difficult time.

He said the floods had also affected hundreds of schools and education of thousands of children had been disrupted. The governor said this is high time to stand with our flood affected brothers and sisters.

General Secretary Social Welfare Society Prof Samiullah Khan and School Principal Mrs. Tahsin briefed the governor on performance of the school. Principal Mrs. Tahsin told the governor that 4,600 students and their parents collected Rs 30 lakh for the flood victims.

