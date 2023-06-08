UrduPoint.com

Students Must Be Taught Useful Skills For Better Employment Chances: Secretary Industries

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 06:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Punjab Ihsan Bhutta here on Thursday visited the Government College of Technology for Boys and inspected the IT lab and other sections of the College.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa was also present on the occasion.

The Secretary said that for better employment chances, students should be taught useful skills according to market demand. He said that summer skill camps were being organized in public schools and colleges where students would be taught different useful skills.

Principal Engineer Muhammad Akram briefed the Secretary about the educational facilities and various skills provided at the College.

Secretary Industries also planted trees at the College lawn. He directed that shady plants should be planted in the College and special attention should be paid to their care and cultivation.

Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhatta along with Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa also visited Sahulat Market and inspected the grocery, fruit, vegetable, chicken and clothing stalls. He checked the quality and prices of the food items and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements.

