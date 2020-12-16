Students must be trained to cope up with future challenges: VC IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that there is a dire need to train students to cope up with the future challenges of the globalized world.

He was addressing the Online Orientation Session organized for the Principals of affiliated colleges regarding the Associate Degree Program. He further stated that Pakistan is considered to be the 5th largest country of the world, having around 63% population comprising youth aged between 15-33, of which only 6 per cent population was university graduate.

HEC is planning to increase this ratio up to 20 per cent by 2025. It is the best time to avail of this opportunity to educate and train our students according to the needs of the hour.

Associate Degree Program will prepare the graduates for the job market as well as for self-employment.

The graduates of AD Program will be having the facility of transferring their credit hours to continue their studies in BS Programs of any university after the phasing out of MA/MSc.

The adoption of AD Program will help Pakistan to find a better position in the ranking of international standards classification of Education (ISCED). Prof. Dr Irshad Hussain, while responding to different queries of the participants, said that all the issues will be resolved with a mutual understanding of all the stakeholders.

Prof. Dr Sajjad Paracha, Focal Person, ADP requested all the participants to make AD program of IUB as the best example for other institutions of higher education. Dr Salman Naeem, Associate Director AD Program, Dr Zubair Jatoi and Talib Hussain, Deputy Controllers ADP, Imran Bhutta, Deputy Registrar, Affiliated Colleges were also present on the occasion.