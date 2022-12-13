Students must equip themselves with innovative ideas to excel in life: Dr Iqrar

Students are the bright future of Pakistan and they must hone their skills and equip themselves with entrepreneurship and innovative ideas to excel in life and contribute in national progress and prosperity.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Students are the bright future of Pakistan and they must hone their skills and equip themselves with entrepreneurship and innovative ideas to excel in life and contribute in national progress and prosperity.

This was stated by Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Tuesday while talking to the participants of "Small business startup and management workshop for scholars under USAID-funded merit and need based scholarship program" jointly organized by UAF Directorate of Financial Assistance and University Advancement; USAID�and HEC.

He said that the university was providing abundant scholarships to deserving students to continue their journey of education and progress.

He said that the university was offering admissions on urban-rural quota in order to equip the rural population with modern trends so that they could harvest maximum yield and mitigate their financial constraints in addition to playing a dynamic role in stabilizing national economy.

Madiha Anwar Butt Program Coordinator USAID-funded merit and need-based scholarship program said that proper platform and training of the students would shine their skills that would lead towards a bright future.

Director Financial Assistance & University Advancement Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ahsan Khan, Dr Aqsa Shabbir from Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), Dr Shahzad Murtaza, Muhammad Ehsan, Assistant Director Financial Assistance Waqar Akbar and others also spoke on the occasion.