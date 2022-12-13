UrduPoint.com

Students Must Equip Themselves With Innovative Ideas To Excel In Life: Dr Iqrar

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Students must equip themselves with innovative ideas to excel in life: Dr Iqrar

Students are the bright future of Pakistan and they must hone their skills and equip themselves with entrepreneurship and innovative ideas to excel in life and contribute in national progress and prosperity.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Students are the bright future of Pakistan and they must hone their skills and equip themselves with entrepreneurship and innovative ideas to excel in life and contribute in national progress and prosperity.

This was stated by Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Tuesday while talking to the participants of "Small business startup and management workshop for scholars under USAID-funded merit and need based scholarship program" jointly organized by UAF Directorate of Financial Assistance and University Advancement; USAID�and HEC.

He said that the university was providing abundant scholarships to deserving students to continue their journey of education and progress.

He said that the university was offering admissions on urban-rural quota in order to equip the rural population with modern trends so that they could harvest maximum yield and mitigate their financial constraints in addition to playing a dynamic role in stabilizing national economy.

Madiha Anwar Butt Program Coordinator USAID-funded merit and need-based scholarship program said that proper platform and training of the students would shine their skills that would lead towards a bright future.

Director Financial Assistance & University Advancement Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ahsan Khan, Dr Aqsa Shabbir from Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), Dr Shahzad Murtaza, Muhammad Ehsan, Assistant Director Financial Assistance Waqar Akbar and others also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Education Progress Lead Ahsan Khan HEC From LCWU Merit Packaging Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Three involved in gutka business arrested

Three involved in gutka business arrested

9 minutes ago
 Americans Name Government as Nation's Top Problem ..

Americans Name Government as Nation's Top Problem for 7th Year in Past Decade - ..

9 minutes ago
 Letter of CoE Head to Lavrov on Implementing ECHR ..

Letter of CoE Head to Lavrov on Implementing ECHR Decisions Megaphone Diplomacy ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan has 'irrefutable evidence' of India's inv ..

Pakistan has 'irrefutable evidence' of India's involvement in Johar Town blast: ..

9 minutes ago
 Rights Group Says No Accountability for Migrant Ca ..

Rights Group Says No Accountability for Migrant Carnage on Moroccan-Spanish Bord ..

9 minutes ago
 Kamli to be premiered at European film festival in ..

Kamli to be premiered at European film festival in 2023

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.