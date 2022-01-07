UrduPoint.com

'Students Must Play Constructive Role In Performance Of Social Responsibilities'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 08:14 PM

'Students must play constructive role in performance of social responsibilities'

The country is passing through a difficult phase of its history due to COVID-19 pandemic and students must play a constructive role in performance of their social responsibilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The country is passing through a difficult phase of its history due to COVID-19 pandemic and students must play a constructive role in performance of their social responsibilities.

This was stated by Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram while addressing a function, organised by the Unique Science Society, here on Friday. He said education provides students with guidance for pursuing a constructive thinking and fulfilling their social responsibilities. He said the Unique institutes have always focused on grooming of students morally and socially to make them responsible citizens and professionals.

He said the students and teachers of the Unique Group must take care of not only themselves but of all those also who are associated with them in any way, to get rid of the coronavirus pandemic completely.

Unique Group Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan said that full-fledged classes had started now and students should pay full attention to their academic studies to overcome any short-comings caused due to coronavirus-related school closures.

Unique Group Director Wasim Anwar Chaudhry also addressed the participants.

Vice Principal R&D Prof Riazul Haq, a large number of teachers and students attended the event.

