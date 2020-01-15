Students must play role in maintaining cleanliness in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Communication Head Jamil Khawar on Wednesday urged the students to play their role in maintaining neat and clean environment in the provincial capital.

He said this while addressing an awareness seminar organized by LWMC under "Clean and Green" drive here at Govt Fatima Jinnah College for Women.

He said, "Students are environmental ambassadors of LWMC and their cooperation is vital to achieve desired results".

The LWMC officers said that the purpose of holding awareness in educational institutes was to sensitize our generation with the importance of cleanliness.

Government Fatima Jinnah College for Women Principal also appreciated the efforts of LWMC for maintaining cleanliness in the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that LWMC also showed a special documentary, besides giving a presentation regarding cleanliness.