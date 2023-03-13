'Students must play role in spreading cleanliness message'

UrduPoint.com

The Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din on Monday urged the students to adopt habit of cleanliness and play their role in spreading the message of cleanliness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):

While addressing a Cleanliness Awareness Seminar held at University of Education, Bank Road Campus in connection with ongoing "Safai Nisf Eman" campaign, he said, "LWMC conducts awareness-raising programmes throughout the year, to change the behavior of people regarding proper disposal of solid waste in the city." The CEO briefed the students and faculty members about the role of LWMC in the city and how citizens could participate in maintaining cleanliness.

He said that with the efforts of Clean Campus Ambassadors, other students, friends, relatives and neighbors would also feel the sense of responsibility about cleanliness.

Such awareness sessions were highly important to raise awareness especially among the upcoming new generation which could play a vital role in maintaining cleanliness in the city, he added.

He further said that LWMC was working to bring a radical change in the city and added that LWMC community mobilization wing was actively working to spread awareness about cleanliness.

It is pertinent to mention that more than 30 students were given the sashes of Clean Campus Ambassadors and a cleanliness awareness walk was also organized with the students.

