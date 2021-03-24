Students not to be promoted without exams: Musarat Cheema

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema on Wednesday said the students in schools across the province would not be promoted without taking examinations.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the exams might be delayed for a while but would be held.

Schools would be opened in the areas where the ratio of coronavirus cases was low, she added.

She said the coronavirus positivity rate in Punjab was 9.5%, which was an alarming sign. The provincial government was strictly following the directives of the NCOC for containing the disease.

"Wedding halls, restaurants and offices are closed, whereas, indoor activities have also been restricted," she added.

The third wave of coronavirus was more lethal than the previous ones, she mentioned.