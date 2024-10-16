Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, sustain efforts, hard work for bright future: Dr. Ishrat Hussain

The veteran economist Dr. Ishrat Hussain, on Wednesday, sharing precious moments of his life advised the students not to lose hope but accept the challenges, acquire knowledge in field of their own choice with confidence, sustained efforts and hard work for a bright future

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The veteran economist Dr. Ishrat Hussain, on Wednesday, sharing precious moments of his life advised the students not to lose hope but accept the challenges, acquire knowledge in field of their own choice with confidence, sustained efforts and hard work for a bright future.

Dr. Ishrat Hussain, the former SBP Governor and Advisor to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms & Austerity, shared the insights in a lecture to students themed as “My Experiences and Encounters” at Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU).

The SMIU has been organizing “Popular Lecture Series” and it was the third lecture of the series while earlier Mr. Nisar Memon and Javed Jabbar had delivered lectures under the same theme, said a statement issued here.

Dr. Hussain said that he believes in competition and has always accepted challenges. Reflecting on his carrier journey he said his career started as a lecturer at University of Sindh, then joined civil service through competitive examination, and later worked with different national and international organizations as well.

It is not wrong to change profession at any stage of the life and our young generation must be free to choose their profession and they with a belief in hard work should focus on acquiring knowledge rather than running behind grades, he advised.

He was of the view that brain drain should not be taken as a negative phenomenon, instead people must go outside the country, acquire education, knowledge, experiences and skills from there, have international exposure and then come back to their own country and serve it in a better way.

He said that when he was posted as deputy commissioner at Shikarpur, girl students of the area were used to go Sukkur

for college education, then he established a college for girls at Shikarpur. Thereafter, tens of hundreds girl students received their education and achieved important positions in the country and abroad as well.

Dr. Ishrat Hussain said that he had inherited commitment from the selfless and honest teachers of University of Sindh during his study who were committed with their profession and cherish success of their students.

Praising the faculty of University of Sindh of that time he said Allama I.I. Kazi, Dr. Nabi Bux Kahn Baloch and Dr. Halepoto were great academicians and intellectuals of Pakistan. We need intellectuals and role models of that caliber who inspire our young generations today and we need education sector reforms as well, he noted.

Remembering the days with friendly and inclusive environment free of ethnic differences, he told the students, “Mazhar ul Siddiqui (former vice chancellor of University of Sindh), I and other students had contested elections of Students Unions.

… Dr. Adeeb Rizvi was studying in Liaquat Medical Collage, since then we are best friends.”

Dr. Hussain recalling his early childhood memories said that he was six or seven years old when his parents had migrated from Agra to Karachi and severe seasickness during the journey in the ship from Surat made him fainted. After reaching at Karachi his family took shelter in a refugee camp in Malir and then shifted to Hyderabad on suggestion of his aunty and her spouse who were already there.

Dr. Ishrat Hussain received his school, college and then university education from Hyderabad Sindh and he understands that school and college education had a key role in character building, citizenship and professionalism of a person.

The former SBP Governor said that he fluently speaks Sindhi and Bengali languages as well. “When I was serving in East Pakistan as a civil servant, I had learnt Bengali language in six months, that benefited me to know the problems of poor people of the East Pakistan.”

Dr. Ishrat Hussain advised the citizens of the country must learn local languages as these languages are vehicle of communication. If one cannot learn others’ languages, he/she will not win their hearts.

Earlier Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai in his introductory speech presented a brief life sketch of Dr. Ishrat Hussain and said that we are proud of his services rendered for the development of the country through his vision, wisdom, knowledge and experiences.

Dr. Sahrai said that the main objective of organizing the lecture series was to introduce students with great personalities who are considered as a role model in the country.

Turkish Counsel General Cemal Sangu, appreciated the contribution of Dr. Ishrat Hussain towards the development of Pakistan and said that Dr. Hussain basically belongs to the City of Hassanally Effendi- Hyderabad and he loves Hyderabad due to Hassanally Effendi.

A Question-Answer session was part of the event that concluded with presentation of souvenirs by Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai to the guests.

The session was attended by deans, chairperson of different academic departments, faculty, officers, students and prominent personalities of the city.