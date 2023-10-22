Open Menu

Students Observe Teachers Parent Day

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Students observe Teachers Parent Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Galaxy Model school Peshawar here on Sunday organized a function in connection with Teachers and Parents Day, which was largely participated bt children and their parents.

Former President of the Peshawar Chamber of Commerce Muhammad Atif Haleem was the chief guest on this occasion. Report cards were shown to the parents of children by their teachers.

During the ceremony, the teachers and parents interacted with each other regarding the children while the teachers took the parents into confidence regarding the report of their children.

Chief guest Atif Haleem distributed prizes among the children who took positions and instructed the children to pay more attention to their studies. He said that children were the valuable capital of the country and they had to take care of the country to take it forward. So, pay more attention to education as nations make development due to modern education, he said.

APP/ijz/1820

Related Topics

Peshawar Education Chamber Sunday Commerce

Recent Stories

UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discu ..

UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

22 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Prime Minister of Singa ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Prime Minister of Singapore, explores strengthening b ..

23 minutes ago
 HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

1 hour ago
 EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner ..

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner to enhance healthcare for pub ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore in official reception ceremon ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai to host annual conference on clinical micro ..

Dubai to host annual conference on clinical microbiology 3-5 November

3 hours ago
Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

5 hours ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

5 hours ago
 FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

10 hours ago
 World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan