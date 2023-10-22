Students observe Teachers Parent Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Galaxy Model school Peshawar here on Sunday organized a function in connection with Teachers and Parents Day, which was largely participated bt children and their parents.

Former President of the Peshawar Chamber of Commerce Muhammad Atif Haleem was the chief guest on this occasion. Report cards were shown to the parents of children by their teachers.

During the ceremony, the teachers and parents interacted with each other regarding the children while the teachers took the parents into confidence regarding the report of their children.

Chief guest Atif Haleem distributed prizes among the children who took positions and instructed the children to pay more attention to their studies. He said that children were the valuable capital of the country and they had to take care of the country to take it forward. So, pay more attention to education as nations make development due to modern education, he said.

