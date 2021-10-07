Students of 6 educational institutions get vaccinated against coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Students at various educational institutions in the provincial capital Quetta have been vaccinated against coronavirus on the instructions of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC) on Thursday.

According to WAPDA Hospital Airport Road Quetta's spokesperson, Tajmul Hussain, as many as 138 students got anti-corona vaccination in six educational institutions.

He said these educational institutions including Government Boys High school Aminabad has 73, Air Force Schools and Colleges, 25, Government Boys High School Comprehensive, 14, Government Boys Central High School, 10, Government Boys High School Moti Ram Road 10 and Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University 9 female students vaccinated against coronavirus in order to save them from deadly virus.