Students Of Agriculture Varsity Protest Increase In Tuition Fee

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The students of Agriculture University here on Monday staged a protest demonstration against increase in admission fee, demanded repair and maintenance of hostels on priority basis and provision of WiFi facility.

The protest was organized by Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT), led by its Campus Nazim, Asfandyar Rabbai and Nazim Agriculture University, Arshad Khan, with participation of students from various faculties.

The participants of the protest were holding placards inscribed with slogans against misbehavior of the university's administration and demanded devising a comprehensive plan for cleanliness in the hostels and university premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Nazim Arshad Khan said that students were facing mental distress at the hands of administrative staff. He said as compare to other higher education institutes in the country, the students of Agriculture University should also be provided WiFi facility that was essential for their research work.

