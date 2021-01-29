UrduPoint.com
Students Of AUST Abbottabad Stages Protest In Favour Of Online Examination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Students of AUST Abbottabad stages protest in favour of online examination

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Students from Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Friday staged a protest demonstration by blocking Karakoram Highway (KKH) at Havelian in favour of online examination.

The protesting students blocked KKH for two hours and later disbursed after successful negotiation with district and university administrations.

Students were of the opinion that during the whole year they took online classes and now AUST is organizing examinations in the university which is a sheer violation of Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) they demanded that the administration of the AUST conduct all exams online because of coronavirus pandemic.

On the other side, the AUST administration told the media that the university is facing many issues while taking online examinations including frequent disconnection of electricity, disconnection and poor connection of the internet.

Director Administration AUST Ajmal Khan, Assistant Commissioner Asif Shah, DSP Havelian Basheer Khan, SHO Havelian Cadet Nazeer negotiated with the protesting students. After five hours of protest, the university administration accepted few demands of the students except online examination.

According to the AUST administration sources, only Fata university from 21 universities of the KP decided to conduct online examinations rest would organize physical papers.

