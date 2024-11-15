Students of Bacha Khan University visits KP assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Students of political science department Bacha Khan University Charsadda here Friday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly where they briefed about legislation process, budget preparation and its approval.

Acting Secretary, Syed Waqar Shah told the delegation that students were being invited to visit KP assembly on the directives of Speaker Babar Salim Swati.

He said that visited would help apprising students about legislative process and budget preparation. He said that the visit would aware students about political process and enable them vote for suitable candidates during elections.

The students were also briefed about 18th amendment, devolution process, powers of province and merits and demerits of local government system.