Students Of Bahria University Witness National Assembly Proceeding

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Students of Bahria University witness National Assembly proceeding

A group of students and faculty members of Bahria University Islamabad on Tuesday visited the National Assembly and witnessed its proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A group of students and faculty members of Bahria University Islamabad on Tuesday visited the National Assembly and witnessed its proceedings.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf announced their presence in the guests' gallery; parliamentarians welcomed them by thumping the desk.

More Stories From Pakistan

