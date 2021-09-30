UrduPoint.com

Students Of Barani Institute Visit Police Line Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation of teachers and students of Barani Institute of Management Sciences led by Head of Management Sciences Department, Dr Junaid Ahmed Kiani has visited the Police Line Headquarters.

According to a police spokesman, during the visit, the delegation was briefed about modern policing.

The delegation members also attended Khuli Kutchery of City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younas and visited different projects of Rawalpindi police.

The delegation members said, "We did not expect that the use of modern technology in the police has been so innovative. We are now carrying a positive thinking and message regarding policing." During the visit, the delegation members were briefed about different projects including Khidmat Marakaz, Front Desk, Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell, Transgender Protection Reporting Center, FIR Registration Procedure, Rescue 15, Rawalpindi Police App and Universal Access No.

111-CPO-RWP.

The delegation also visited Police Welfare Center, Control Room, Police Fire Arms and Training school, Martyrs Memorial and Martyrs' gallery. The delegation members expressed special interest in modern monitoring system in command and control room and said, "Being management sciences students we have an idea of how Rawalpindi Police is innovating in policing by taking advantage of modern technology. "Dr. Junaid Ahmed thanked the Rawalpindi Police and said, "Considering the modern projects of Rawalpindi Police, we pay tribute to the vision of CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis."As citizen, our confidence in service delivery and policing has increased and this delegation has completed the visit with positive message for all the citizens, they added.

