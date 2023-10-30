Open Menu

Students Of Coastal Areas Of Balochistan Can Apply For HEC Scholarship

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Students of coastal areas of Balochistan can apply for HEC Scholarship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Students of coastal areas of Balochistan province have been called to submit applications for the “Coastal Region Higher Education Scholarship Programme for Balochistan” being executed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

“The outstanding students of Gwadar, Lasbela/Hub, Kech (Turbat) and Awaran, districts of Balochistan who intend to pursue undergraduate studies in HEC-recognized public or private sector universities or degree awarding institutions (DAIs) of Pakistan can apply for the scholarship programme in all areas of disciplines”, an official of HEC informed.

As per the eligibility criteria, the applicant must possess the domicile/local certificate of Gwadar, lasbela/Hub, Kech (Turbat) or Awaran District of Balochistan.

The applicants must have completed 12 years of education with at least 50 percent marks in both Secondary school Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent.

The applicant must have completed SSC and HSSC or equivalent from a college/institute located in any of the defined districts of Balochistan.

Students already enrolled in any BS programme maximum of one academic year/session prior to the announcement of the scholarship are also eligible to apply.

The age of the applicant should not exceed 22 years as on the closing date and those who are already availing of any other HEC/Government scholarship are not eligible to apply for this scholarship.

The applicant will have to meet HEC’s and the relevant university’s criteria for admission while result awaiting students are not eligible to apply.

About the selection criteria, the official informed that the scholarships will be awarded on merit and district quota basis and the applicants will be short-listed on the basis of online information/data provided by the applicants.

The applicants are required to submit applications online on HEC’s website through http://scholarships.hec.gov.pk till the deadline of November 30.

