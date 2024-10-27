Open Menu

Students Of Frontier Law College Visit KP Judicial Academy

Students of Frontier Law College visit KP Judicial Academy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) LLB final semester students of Frontier Law College Peshawar here visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy.

College founder and director Akhtar Ali Khan Advocate, college principal former judge Peshawar High Court Justice retired Syed Yahya Zahid Gilani and faculty members were also with the delegation, said a press release issued here.

A function was organized on the occasion of the visit in which Acting Director General KP Judicial academy Aurangzeb Khan Khalil, Dean Faculty Ziaur Rehman, Director Research and Publication Department Dr. Qazi Attaullah, Director Instruction Faryal Zia Mufti, Director Instruction Wajid Ali, Research Faculty and students of Frontier Law College including End Publication Officer Syed Mansoor Shah Bukhari, Admin Officer Sajid Amin and Director IT Lal Shad participated.

Dean Faculty Judicial Academy Ziaur Rehman welcomed the delegation and highlighted the objectives of the Academy.

He appreciated the efforts of the college administration for organizing educational tours as a component of legal education.

Briefing the delegation about the administrative structure and functioning of the Academy, Dean Faculty said that the establishment of the Academy was implemented through an Act of Assembly in July 2012, while in August 2012 the Judicial Academy started regular training programs.

These programs were aimed to provide training courses to all stakeholders related to the justice system, including judges and court staff of the District Judiciary in accordance with the modern requirements, to strengthen the public's confidence in the existing justice system and to provide quick and cheap justice to the people, he concluded.

