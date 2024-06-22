Open Menu

Students Of GIFT Witness NA Proceedings

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Students of GIFT witness NA proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) A group of students and faculty members from Gujranwala Institute of Future Technology (GIFT) witnessed the proceedings of the National Assembly on Saturday.

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, announced their presence in the guests' gallery, and members of the house welcomed them by applauding and thumping their desks.

Related Topics

National Assembly Technology Gujranwala From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct ..

Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations

8 minutes ago
 ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Troph ..

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

14 hours ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

14 hours ago
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

14 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

14 hours ago
 Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as re ..

Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts

14 hours ago
 Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promotin ..

Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood

14 hours ago
 RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' ..

RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road

14 hours ago
 Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 p ..

Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan