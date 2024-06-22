Students Of GIFT Witness NA Proceedings
Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) A group of students and faculty members from Gujranwala Institute of Future Technology (GIFT) witnessed the proceedings of the National Assembly on Saturday.
The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, announced their presence in the guests' gallery, and members of the house welcomed them by applauding and thumping their desks.
