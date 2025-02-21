Students of Government College of Technical Sialkot visit SIMAP

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Students of Government College of Technical Sialkot on Friday visited Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP).

The aim of this visit was to improve modern professional education and practical activities in the field of modern surgical instruments and heat instruments to secure the future of the students after the examination so that more employment opportunities can be created for the graduates.

Addressing to the students on this occasion,Chairman Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP),Zeeshan Tariq said that technical education students are a national asset for us and their role in the construction and development of the country is important.

Chairman SIMAP said that if students enter the business world after completing their education,there is a huge world of surgical instruments in which you can join and become a successful businessman and how our institution can get surgical products registered nationally and internationally.

In addition,the business registration procedure in America,Europe and Gulf countries is separate,which was very important to be aware of.

On this occasion,students asked various questions regarding surgical instruments and business registration in domestic and foreign countries,to which the experts gave satisfactory answers.

Principal Government College of Technical Sialkot,Muhammad Shabbir Rana thanked all the office bearers of the Surgical Association and said that this session has provided the students of the college with the best platform to learn business knowledge.

Senior Vice Chairman SIMAP Salman Ali Mughal,Executive Committee Members Saboor Ahmed and Salman Awan, Mechanical Head Sharjeel Anjum,Mechanical Instructors Arsalan and Daniyal Zafar were also present on this occasion.