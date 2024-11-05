Students Of Gujrat University Visit Parliament House
Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 07:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) A delegation of 53 students from the University of Gujrat, accompanied by faculty members, visited Parliament House on Tuesday.
Upon their arrival, senior officials of the Upper House extended a warm welcome to the group.
The visit included a tour of the Senate Museum, where the students had the opportunity to watch a documentary showcasing the history of the Upper House.
They expressed keen interest in the statues of prominent politicians and the historical photographs displayed throughout the museum.
The delegation also toured the Senate Hall, gaining valuable insights into the legislative processes and the history of the Pakistani Parliament.
This experience provided the students with a deeper understanding of the country's governance and legislative framework.
