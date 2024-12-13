Students Of Hazara University Witness National Assembly Proceedings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Students from Hazara University, Mansehra, observed the proceedings of the National Assembly on Friday.
The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, announced their presence in the guests’ gallery and house members welcomed them by applauding and thumping their desks.
