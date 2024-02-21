Students Of Holy Quran Honoured At Zamung Kor Center Dera
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Zamung Kor, center in Dera has organized a special ceremony in honour of students of the Holy Quran.
Director Zamung Kor project Najam Sehr graced the ceremony as a chief guest which was also attended by Assistant Director of Zamung Kor project Rafiullah Khan, staffers, and other students of the center.
As many as 25 students have completed their Nazra Quran while 35 students of Hifz section have passed their examination for memorizing one-third of the Holy Quran.
Najam Sehr distributed the awards among the students who have completed the Nazra Quran and termed these students as ‘future of the nation’. She said these students would surely play a constructive role in development of the country. She said the underprivileged state children were being provided with the best facilities of education here at the center.
While talking to APP, Assistant Director of Zamung Kor project Rafiullah Khan informed that the center was accommodating 105 children. He said the facility center situated in Sanghar Sharif (five kilometers away from the main city on Chashma road) was equipped with all necessary facilities to provide a home-like environment to destitute children.
He said the Zamung Kor facility was also designed to explore the strength and talent of street children so that they could become an asset to society.
Replying to a question, he said the destitute children were being provided with free-of-charge quality education besides sports, health, residence, and food facilities under one roof.
Rafiullah said that free uniforms and sporting facilities for different games including cricket, football, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, and carom board were made available at the center.
