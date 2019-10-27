Students of IUB take out rally in support of Kashmir

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Faculty members and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) observed Black Day to condemn the brutal occupation of Kashmir by Indian armed forces.

On the direction of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, students of girls hostels participated in a rally to protest the violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

They chanted slogans to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and said the day is not far when oppressed people of Kashmir will get their basic human right, the right of self-determination. Students also read national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.