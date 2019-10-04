UrduPoint.com
Students Of JNU Protest Against Repeal Of Article 370

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 01:20 PM

Students of JNU protest against repeal of Article 370

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in new Delhi during an event attended by Indian Minister Jitendra Singh staged a protest against the scrapping of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Indian occupied Kashmir.

A heated exchange of words took place between groups of students from Left leaning organizations and the Hindu extremist RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The groups also resorted to sloganeering, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

The students protesting outside the JNU convention centre carried posters and raised slogans like "Kashmir hai kashmiriyon ka, Hindustaniyon ki Jagir nahin" (Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris – It's not an ancestral property of Indians).

The students protested and shouted slogans outside the convention centre when the BJP leader and Indian minister Jitendra Singh was delivering a speech on Article 370.

The JNU students' union (JNUSU), dominated by Left leaning student organizations, in a statement condemned the "vulgar display of triumphalism" on the campus. "This campus and its students, teachers and karmacharis are rock solid in unity with the people of Kashmir and condemn the trampling of constitutional values and democracy in Kashmir," read the statement.

It added that the JNUSU continued to be in solidarity with the "citizens" of Jammu and Kashmir and will organise a protest meeting to "reveal" the current state of affairs in the Valley.

The Hindu extremist ABVP said that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by the students protesting against the minister's event.

